Cheltenham General Hospital leads with AI-guided Aquablation for BPH patients

Patients like Andy Ocock say Aquablation gave them "The quality of my life is unrecognizable to what it was before," while Ian Kemp bounced back fast after years of urinary issues.

The hospital's urology team highlights very low rates of incontinence (under 0.5%) and no new cases of erectile dysfunction so far.

With hundreds of successful surgeries, Cheltenham has become the go-to spot for this next-generation treatment.