Chennai hospital brings 3D mapping tech to tackle tricky heart rhythms

The system uses CARTO 3 to build real-time 3D maps of the heart, helping doctors spot problem areas quickly. Tools like CARTOSOUND give live ultrasound images during procedures, while the QDOT catheter and nGEN system use focused radiofrequency energy to fix abnormal circuits.

How does it actually work?

By turning electrical signals inside your heart into detailed 3D models, doctors can see exactly where things go off-track.

This means they can target trouble spots more accurately than before—making treatments for complicated arrhythmias smoother and more effective.