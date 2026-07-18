Chennai's Agnikul Cosmos prepares India's 1st ocean booster recovery mission
Agnikul Cosmos, a Chennai-based space startup, is gearing up for Mission 02, India's first-ever attempt to recover a rocket booster from the ocean.
Their Agnibaan rocket will feature a first stage designed to splash down safely for recovery, while the upper stage can stay in orbit and be reused, helping cut down on space junk.
Mission 01 showcased 3D printed engine
Mission 02 follows Agnikul's trailblazing Mission 01 in 2024, which marked several firsts for India's private space sector, including the first flight of its 3D printed engine, and showcased their unique 3D printed engine.
With this new mission, Agnikul is putting India alongside global players like SpaceX in reusable rocketry and making space launches more affordable and accessible from its base at IIT Madras Research Park.