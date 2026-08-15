Chennai's Aheesa Digital Innovations builds 1st VIHAAN silicon after test
Chennai's own Aheesa Digital Innovations just pulled off something huge: it has built the first silicon for its broadband networking chip, VIHAAN.
Announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, this chip went from tape-out on Republic Day to a successful test run on August 15.
Now, it's proceeding toward production tape-out, targeted for 2027.
VIHAAN built on India's VEGA microprocessor
VIHAAN is powered by India's homegrown VEGA microprocessor, making it a big win for local tech.
This "first try, first success" shows India is getting serious about building its own chips instead of relying on imports.
Plus, with fresh funding and support from programs like the Design Linked Incentive Scheme and Chips to Startup, startups like Aheesa are helping put India on the global semiconductor map.