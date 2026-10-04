Chimelong Spaceship Park in Zhuhai opens with over 300 robots
Technology
Chimelong Spaceship Park in Zhuhai, China, has gone all in on robots, more than 300 of them!
Since September 24, visitors have been greeted, guided, and even challenged to a game of table tennis by these bots.
The park offers more than 100 robot-powered experiences, and reports from CGTN have billed it as the world's first large-scale robot theme park.
Chimelong Park spans 400,000 square meters
Spanning a massive 400,000 square meters, the park uses robots not just for fun but also for live shows, education, and hotel services.
Right now, one staff member manages three robots, but the aim is eventually to increase it to one operator for every 10 robots.
Safety is a big deal here (especially for kids), and the park provides data that may help improve future systems.