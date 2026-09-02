China's latest Moon laser communication slower than NASA's in 2013

The Chinese team's downlink speed was 100 megabits per second (Mbps) while the uplink speed was a mere 1.25Mbps.

In contrast, Nasa's 2013 lunar laser communications demonstration achieved download speeds of 622Mbps and upload speeds of 20Mbps.

This means China's data rates are around six times slower for downloads and 16 times slower for uploads than those achieved by NASA over a decade ago.