China announces astronauts' Moon landing goal before 2030 in Beijing

The missions will use China's Long March 10 rockets.

First up: sending the Mengzhou spacecraft to the Tiangong space station in 2027 to gather data.

In 2028, an uncrewed lander called Lanyue will attempt a Moon landing, followed by a key docking test around the Moon in 2029, kind of like what NASA did back in the Apollo days.

If all goes well, Chinese astronauts could be walking on the lunar surface soon after.