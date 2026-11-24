China conducts successful test of wingless flying car in Changsha
China has pulled off a successful test flight of its new wingless flying car in Changsha.
This futuristic ride can take off straight up, hover, and land without needing a runway, pretty handy for packed cities.
It weighs about 280kg, carries another 120kg, and uses a ducted fan system that hides the blades, making city flights safer.
Tesla Roadster uses SpaceX thrusters
While China is focusing on safe urban air travel with this design, Tesla is taking another route.
The Tesla Roadster uses SpaceX thrusters to provide brief thrust for performance boosts, but Tesla is pursuing a very different engineering route.
So while both are pushing boundaries in airborne vehicles, they're clearly aiming for different vibes.