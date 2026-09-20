China deploys Huagong Technology robots using lasers to destroy weeds
Technology
China is rolling out AI-powered robots that use lasers to spot and destroy weeds in farm fields.
Built by Huagong Technology, these bots roam crops using cameras and smart software to target only the unwanted plants, leaving the good stuff untouched.
It's all part of a push to make farming cleaner and less dependent on herbicides or heavy manual labor.
Robots achieve over 95% weed removal
The robots' laser strength can be tweaked, and tests show they wipe out over 95% of weeds.
They're already working in several provinces like Heilongjiang, helping farmers cut costs and reduce chemical use.
While there are still some challenges, like adapting to different field conditions, these bots could make eco-friendly farming a lot more doable across China.