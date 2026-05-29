China gives every humanoid robot a 29-digit digital ID

China's ministry bans unregistered robots

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is running the show, with strict rules: if a robot doesn't have its official ID, it can't be sold or put to work.

Manufacturers also have to issue recalls if common defects are discovered, and refurbished robots created from scrapped units won't be allowed back into the market.

Over 28,000 robots from more than 100 companies are already registered, so expect smarter oversight as these bots pop up in more places.