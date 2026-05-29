China gives every humanoid robot a 29-digit digital ID
China has rolled out a new system that gives every humanoid robot a unique 29-digit digital ID, kind of like a robot passport.
This tracks each robot from the moment it's built to when it's retired, making it easier to keep tabs on where robots go and how they're used.
The goal? More order and safety as robots become part of everyday life.
China's ministry bans unregistered robots
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is running the show, with strict rules: if a robot doesn't have its official ID, it can't be sold or put to work.
Manufacturers also have to issue recalls if common defects are discovered, and refurbished robots created from scrapped units won't be allowed back into the market.
Over 28,000 robots from more than 100 companies are already registered, so expect smarter oversight as these bots pop up in more places.