China launches 4 rockets to orbit in 45 hours

It started with LandSpace's Zhuque-2E rocket, which launched 10 satellites for the Qianfan broadband network (aiming for a massive 15,000 satellites someday).

Next up was Orienspace's Gravity-1 from a sea platform near Shanghai, adding nine more Qianfan satellites.

The Long March 12 then boosted China's SatNet project (target: 13,000 satellites), while Kuaizhou-11 delivered two radar satellites for Spacety.

None of the four missions attempted to recover and reuse their rocket stages this time, but China's been making big strides in that tech too, an important step toward more frequent and potentially lower-cost spaceflight.