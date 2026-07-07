China might curb access to its top AI models: Report
What's the story
China is considering limiting access to its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models, including unreleased ones. The move comes as part of a wider effort by Beijing to keep homegrown AI technology within the country. Tech giants Alibaba and ByteDance, along with start-up Z.ai, have been part of these discussions over the past month, Reuters has reported.
Market impact
Chinese AI models gaining traction globally
Since the launch of DeepSeek's R1 model last year, Chinese AI models have gained significant traction in the global market due to their affordability and improved performance. If Beijing decides to restrict access to these products, it could have a major impact on AI markets as costs for many businesses would likely increase.
Legal measures
Ministry of Commerce leading discussions
The discussions, led by China's Ministry of Commerce, also included talks on limiting access to advanced AI models, both closed-source and more open versions. One source said officials discussed making leaks or thefts of proprietary AI technology a crime under China's strict national security law. The possibility of new rules to limit who can invest in domestic AI start-ups was also raised during these meetings.
Uncertainty
Potential restrictions still being debated
The exact scope of these potential restrictions is still being debated and may only apply to future models. It is not clear when or if they would be implemented. China's commerce ministry, which handles export controls, and the National Development and Reform Commission did not respond to Reuters's requests for comment on this matter.
Security fears
US has already restricted access to some AI models
The move comes amid global concerns over the national security implications of AI technology. The US has already restricted foreign access to some of Anthropic's most advanced models over fears they could be misused by military intelligence in China, Russia, and other countries of concern. Some US-based AI experts have also called for regulating Chinese AI models' use in their country.