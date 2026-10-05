China moves some agencies from Windows 10 to local Linux
China is phasing out Windows 10 China Government Edition in some government agencies and switching to locally made Linux systems.
The goal? More control over tech and less dependence on foreign software, especially for sensitive work.
Microsoft said, "Microsoft is not aware of a security incident affecting this product, which continues to receive regular security updates," but officials are pushing ahead for digital independence.
Kylin Software and UnionTech shares surged
Stocks for Chinese Linux makers like Kylin Software and Tongxin Software Technology (commonly known as UnionTech) shot up after the news, since their systems will likely be used.
The switch should wrap up by later in 2026, but it won't be seamless: expect bumps like staff retraining and software hiccups along the way.
This move is a big signal that China wants its own tech powering key parts of government life.