China opens Hangzhou robot school to train and certify robots
China is taking its AI game up a notch by opening "robot schools": places where robots actually get trained for real jobs.
The Hangzhou Robot School, run by Zhejiang University (ZJU) with support from local government, runs programs to teach and certify robots as part of China's big push to bring robotics into everyday work.
Unitree stock jumps more than 600%
At this school, you'll even find humanoid robots like Wuji acting as tour guides while learning themselves, a pretty cool way to mix training with real-world practice.
China's booming robotics scene was also on show at the World Robot Conference in Beijing on Wednesday, where Unitree (the company behind Wuji) saw its stock soar more than 600%.
Still, experts say we're not quite ready for robots everywhere just yet: getting them to handle unpredictable situations is still a major challenge.