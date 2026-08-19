China opens Hangzhou robot school to train and certify robots

At this school, you'll even find humanoid robots like Wuji acting as tour guides while learning themselves, a pretty cool way to mix training with real-world practice.

China's booming robotics scene was also on show at the World Robot Conference in Beijing on Wednesday, where Unitree (the company behind Wuji) saw its stock soar more than 600%.

Still, experts say we're not quite ready for robots everywhere just yet: getting them to handle unpredictable situations is still a major challenge.