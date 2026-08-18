China orders some state linked entities to uninstall Windows 10
China just told some state-linked entities to uninstall a special version of Microsoft Windows 10, speeding up its plan to move away from foreign tech.
The switch was supposed to happen in 2027, but the Ministry of State Security bumped up the deadline over undisclosed data security worries.
This custom Windows was actually built by a joint venture between Microsoft and a Chinese company, specifically for local cybersecurity needs.
Domestic OS vendors replace Windows
This is all part of China's bigger push to use more homegrown technology in sensitive places like government and military offices.
Local companies like Kylin Software and Tongxin Software are stepping up with their own operating systems to replace Windows.
On top of that, China has already started phasing out foreign-branded PCs and Apple Inc.'s iPhones have also been banned from at least some sensitive state-affiliated entities.
Microsoft denies issues, keeps China ties
Microsoft says it isn't aware of any security problems with the customized software.
Even with these changes, Microsoft still has strong partnerships in China through AI and cloud services with companies like ByteDance and Tencent.