China plans Tiangong space station upgrade as ISS retires 2031
China is getting ready to seriously upgrade its Tiangong space station, just as the International Space Station (ISS) prepares for retirement in 2031.
The plan is to boost Tiangong's research abilities and open more doors for global teamwork in space.
Since 2022, Tiangong has been the only space station run by a single country, hosting plenty of missions and experiments.
Tiangong could become LEO science hub
A new multifunctional module will be added to the Tianhe core, shifting the station from a T-shaped to a cross-shaped and making room for up to six modules in total.
With the ISS leaving orbit in early 2031, Tiangong could become the main spot for low Earth orbit science, putting China at the forefront of space exploration and filling an important gap for future research.