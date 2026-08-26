China postpones Chang'e-7 lunar launch to 2027 citing Wenchang weather
Technology
China's Chang'e-7 lunar mission, originally set for launch on Monday morning, has been postponed to 2027.
Even though the rocket and spacecraft were ready to go, unpredictable weather at the Wenchang launch site (think strong winds and storms) made it too risky.
Plus, getting to the Moon's south pole needs super precise timing, so China decided to wait for better conditions.
Chang'e-7 targets Moon south pole landing
Chang'e-7 is a major step in China's space plans. The goal? Land on the Moon's south pole, paving the way for future south-pole exploration.
This area is tough because of weird sunlight angles and shadowy spots that might hide ancient water ice, which could be a game-changer for future lunar explorers.