China rejects OpenAI's GPT-5 trademark application

Regulators in both China and the US think "GPT"—which stands for generative pre-trained transformer—is just a tech description, not a unique brand name. Because of that, OpenAI can't lock down exclusive rights to the term.

OpenAI is still not officially operating in China

Even though GPT-5 is out (and it's their fastest model yet), you can't use OpenAI services directly in mainland China or Hong Kong unless you go through VPNs or third-party apps.

The company keeps filing trademarks for all sorts of related tech, but so far, getting official recognition in China's crowded AI space is proving seriously tricky.