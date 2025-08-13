Poco M7 Plus launched in India: Check price, features
Poco just dropped the M7 Plus 5G in India, and it's packing some serious features for its price.
Think a massive 7,000mAh battery (with fast and reverse charging), a big 6.9-inch Full-HD+ screen that refreshes at a super-smooth 144Hz, and the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip under the hood—making it pretty tempting for gamers or anyone who hates charging all the time.
How much does it cost?
The base model starts at ₹13,999 (6GB/128GB), while the higher variant (8GB/256GB) is ₹14,999—both hitting Flipkart on August 19 in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, or Chrome Silver.
You also get launch perks like ₹1,000 off with HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards plus an extra ₹1,000 exchange bonus on eligible devices.
Other highlights: Android 15-based HyperOS out of the box, side fingerprint scanner, IP64 splash resistance—and cameras include a sharp 50MP main sensor for your photos and an 8MP selfie cam up front.