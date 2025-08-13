Poco M7 Plus launched in India: Check price, features

How much does it cost?

The base model starts at ₹13,999 (6GB/128GB), while the higher variant (8GB/256GB) is ₹14,999—both hitting Flipkart on August 19 in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, or Chrome Silver.

You also get launch perks like ₹1,000 off with HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards plus an extra ₹1,000 exchange bonus on eligible devices.

Other highlights: Android 15-based HyperOS out of the box, side fingerprint scanner, IP64 splash resistance—and cameras include a sharp 50MP main sensor for your photos and an 8MP selfie cam up front.