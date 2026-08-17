This Chinese passenger jet concept can carry over 800 passengers
What's the story
A Chinese research team has unveiled an aerodynamic model for a massive "flying-wing" passenger aircraft, capable of carrying over 800 passengers. The design, which comes from the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre (CARDC), is a radical departure from conventional aircraft designs. Instead of separate fuselage, wings, and tail, this innovative concept integrates most of the structure into a single broad lifting body.
Design specs
Design is nearly 1.6 times as wide as B-2 Spirit
The proposed flying-wing design is 85m wide and 43m long, with a wingspan nearly 1.6 times that of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.
The Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger jet today, can seat around 555 passengers.
This new design from China is a major addition to its large aircraft program and highlights the country's ambitions in aviation technology.
Past achievements
CARDC has worked on several major aircraft projects
The CARDC has been instrumental in several major aircraft projects, including the C919 narrowbody airliner and the Y-20 transport plane. The new flying-wing passenger aircraft is still unnamed but is seen as a pioneering project that pushes the boundaries of conventional aviation design.
Upcoming projects
Other aviation projects China is currently working on
Along with the flying-wing passenger aircraft, China is also working on other ambitious aviation projects.
These include the C929, a 280-seat long-range widebody jet expected to take its first flight around 2030.
There's also the C949 supersonic airliner, which is similar to NASA's X-59 supersonic technology.
These developments show China's determination to advance its position in global aviation technology.