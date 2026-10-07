China tells agencies to drop Windows 10 China Government Edition
China just told some government agencies to stop using Windows 10 China Government Edition and switch to local Linux systems.
This move is part of a bigger push to use more homegrown, open-source tech instead of foreign software, mainly because of data security worries.
The special Windows version, built with Microsoft and C&M Information Technologies, will be retired later in 2026.
Kylin Software and UnionTech stocks jump
Chinese tech firms like Kylin Software and UnionTech are getting a huge boost since their operating systems, Kylin OS and UOS, are already positioned as domestic replacements in government and state-owned company environments.
Sure, there'll be some bumps with app compatibility checks and staff retraining, but these companies have already seen their stock prices jump.
Not every agency or Microsoft software is affected, though, and Windows Home China 11 is still sticking around for now.