China to open 1st humanoid robot training center in Shanghai
China's first-ever humanoid robot training center is opening in Shanghai's Zhangjiang tech hub in July 2026.
Covering 5,000 square meters, the facility will train over 100 robots from different brands to work in healthcare, farming, factories, and even homes.
The project aims to boost China's robotics industry and make robots more useful in everyday life.
Robots to learn 45 key skills
At the center, robots will learn 45 key skills (think grabbing, moving things, and handling objects) to help them fit into real-world jobs.
They'll collect tons of data (up to 10 million points a year) for better performance and smarter training.
Plus, General Manager Xu Bin says sharing tech and data will help everyone innovate faster by encouraging teamwork across China's robotics community.