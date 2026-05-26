China to open 1st humanoid robot training center in Shanghai

Robots to learn 45 key skills

At the center, robots will learn 45 key skills (think grabbing, moving things, and handling objects) to help them fit into real-world jobs.

They'll collect tons of data (up to 10 million points a year) for better performance and smarter training.

Plus, General Manager Xu Bin says sharing tech and data will help everyone innovate faster by encouraging teamwork across China's robotics community.