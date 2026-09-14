China unveils BG-5 Golden Dragon Fish, fish-like robot in Beijing

The BG-5 is pretty compact (about 64cm long and only 3kg), yet it can dive up to 5 meters deep and cruise at 0.6 meters per second.

Its fish-like movement isn't just for show; it helps the robot stay stealthy, making it could be useful for shallow-water reconnaissance and surveillance.

There's also a BG-5V variant with path planning and teamwork features, showing how these bots could work together on more complex tasks, including military surveillance.