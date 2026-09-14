China unveils BG-5 Golden Dragon Fish, fish-like robot in Beijing
China just introduced the BG-5 Golden Dragon Fish, a futuristic underwater robot that actually swims like a real fish.
Unveiled at the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, this bot uses a multi-joint tail and sensors to move around obstacles on its own, a big step forward for underwater surveillance technology.
BG-5 compact, BG-5V adds path planning
The BG-5 is pretty compact (about 64cm long and only 3kg), yet it can dive up to 5 meters deep and cruise at 0.6 meters per second.
Its fish-like movement isn't just for show; it helps the robot stay stealthy, making it could be useful for shallow-water reconnaissance and surveillance.
There's also a BG-5V variant with path planning and teamwork features, showing how these bots could work together on more complex tasks, including military surveillance.