China wants tighter rules for how apps collect your data
Technology
China just dropped a draft of new online data rules, aiming to give users more control over their personal info and make companies more transparent about what they collect.
This move follows a global push for stronger digital privacy—India rolled out similar laws last year.
What's changing for users and apps?
Apps will have to be upfront about their data practices and get clear permission before collecting anything, especially sensitive stuff like biometrics or info from minors.
Plus, apps can only use things like your camera or mic when you're actually using those features.
These changes come after some high-profile privacy slip-ups (like Dior getting fined in Shanghai), highlighting why better protections are needed now.