China will launch Chang'e-7 to Shackleton Crater on August 24

Chang'e-7 is not just about robots: it is packed with new tech like a hopper that can jump between sunlit and shadowy craters using shock absorbers.

There is also a navigation system designed for deep space.

Plus, scientists from Russia, Italy, Bahrain, Egypt, Thailand, Switzerland, and even Hawaii and Hong Kong are sending instruments.

One highlight: a wide-field camera that will snap the first-ever color photos of the Milky Way from the moon!