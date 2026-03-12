China's 1st Moon mission: Potential landing sites identified
China is gearing up for its first astronaut trip to the Moon by the end of 2030, and researchers have just suggested four landing sites in the Rimae Bode region.
The findings, led by a team from China University of Geosciences in Wuhan, were reported in March 2026.
Each site is a treasure trove of cool lunar stuff
Each site offers a mix of cool lunar features: think volcanic debris, ancient lava plains, rilles (those long grooves), highlands, and areas rich in thorium.
Scientists say this variety could mean loads of interesting samples to bring back.
Sites also hold secrets about the Moon's volcanic past
These locations aren't just pretty. They also hold clues about major volcanic eruptions from billions of years ago.
By studying materials like volcanic ash and basalt here, researchers hope to learn more about how the inside of the Moon has changed over time.
NASA has previously looked at landing sites on the Moon
Fun fact: Some past NASA studies have examined nearside landing regions.
Their location makes them easy to reach and work on: their nearside position and relatively flat ground make them accessible for landings and rover traverses.