China's Chang'e 7 is heading to the Moon's south pole in 2026
China is gearing up to launch its Chang'e 7 mission in August 2026, aiming for the sunlit rim of Shackleton Crater at the Moon's south pole.
The big goal? To hunt for water ice hiding in areas that never see sunlight—a key step for future lunar exploration.
What makes this mission stand out?
Chang'e 7 isn't just one spacecraft—it's a whole team: an orbiter, lander, rover, a mini-hopping probe (built to handle steep slopes), and a relay satellite to keep everything connected.
Onboard are six high-tech tools designed to detect and map water ice using spectrometers and radar.
It's a global effort
This mission brings together science from around the world, with payloads contributed by Russia, Egypt, Bahrain, Italy, Switzerland, Thailand—and even a telescope from Hawaii for galactic imaging.
All international experiments are already set for integration.
Before landing, the orbiter will spend up to two months surveying the site based on lighting conditions.