Next Article
Google and Boston Dynamics team up to make smarter humanoid robots
Technology
Google and Boston Dynamics are joining forces to boost the brains of Atlas, Boston Dynamics's humanoid robot.
By combining Atlas with Google's DeepMind Gemini AI, they want these robots to go beyond cool stunts and actually help out in real-world jobs—think factories or car plants—by understanding complex instructions and adapting on the fly.
What's new and why it matters
Boston Dynamics just showed off a fully electric Atlas at CES 2026, kicking off production.
The first batch is headed to Google DeepMind and Hyundai for training in automotive manufacturing.
Both companies say this partnership is all about making robots more reliable, adaptable, and genuinely useful across different industries—not just flashy tech demos.