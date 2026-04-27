China's DeepSeek launches V4 Flash and 1.6 trillion-parameter V4 Pro Technology Apr 27, 2026

DeepSeek, a major player in China's AI scene, just launched two new language models: V4 Flash and V4 Pro.

These models can process over 1 million tokens at once, so they're built for tackling massive documents or even entire codebases.

The V4 Pro stands out as the biggest open-weight model yet, with 1.6 trillion parameters, beating out rivals like Moonshot AI and MiniMax.