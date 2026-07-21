China's fast 'Sky Eye' telescope discovers more than 1,000 pulsars
Technology
China's massive FAST radio telescope, nicknamed "Sky Eye," has hit a big milestone: it has discovered more than 1,000 pulsars (those are super-dense, spinning stars left behind after explosions).
Based in Guizhou province, FAST is now leading the world in finding these cosmic objects, beating out every other telescope out there.
FAST design advances pulsar science
FAST's unique design, built in a natural sinkhole to block interference, lets it pick up signals that used to be impossible to catch.
These discoveries help scientists learn how stars evolve and even map out parts of our galaxy.
Researchers are also hoping these pulsars could one day help with deep-space navigation and hunting for gravitational waves.