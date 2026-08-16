China's Long March 12 launches 24 satellites for satellite internet
Technology
Just six days after a rocket failure, China pulled off a smooth launch of its Long March 12, sending 24 satellites into low Earth orbit early Sunday from Hainan.
This mission is part of China's big push to build its own satellite internet network (think Starlink, but made in China).
Experts say Long March rockets differ
The Long March 12 handles medium loads for satellite internet, while the recently failed Long March 7A is built for heavier missions to higher orbits.
Experts say the two rockets are so different that last week's mishap won't slow down future Long March 12 launches.
This success keeps China's space ambitions on track.