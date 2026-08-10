China's new AI rules shut ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent companion services

People who relied on these AI companions say the shutdown feels like losing a close friend.

Li Linlin, 24, who exchanged about 700,000 words in messages with her AI partner over two years, said it felt like being "forced to be separated."

Some users have taken to social media to vent or try to save old chats.

While experts call the move a safety measure, others wonder if there's more behind it, like encouraging real-life connections as China faces a declining birth rate.