China's Tianwen-2 enters Kamo'oalewa orbit, set to collect samples

Tianwen-2 to sample subsurface, test origin

Tianwen-2 will use cool methods like hovering and touching down to grab material, even from below the surface.

The goal? To figure out what Kamo'oalewa is really made of and learn more about how the Earth-Moon system works.

Scientists think it could be Moon debris from an ancient impact, or maybe a common type of stony asteroid shaped by space weather.

Either way, it's a big deal for understanding our cosmic neighborhood.