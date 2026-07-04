China's Tianwen-2 enters Kamo'oalewa orbit, set to collect samples
Technology
China's Tianwen-2 spacecraft just started orbiting an asteroid called Kamo'oalewa, which might actually be a piece of the Moon.
After some precise maneuvers (confirmed by a German ground station), the probe is now set to collect samples from this space rock for scientists back on Earth.
Tianwen-2 to sample subsurface, test origin
Tianwen-2 will use cool methods like hovering and touching down to grab material, even from below the surface.
The goal? To figure out what Kamo'oalewa is really made of and learn more about how the Earth-Moon system works.
Scientists think it could be Moon debris from an ancient impact, or maybe a common type of stony asteroid shaped by space weather.
Either way, it's a big deal for understanding our cosmic neighborhood.