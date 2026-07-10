China's Tianwen-2 returns 1st close photo of tiny quasi-moon Kamo'oalewa

Tianwen-2 aims sample return late 2027

Tianwen-2's big goal is to grab samples from Kamo'oalewa and bring them home by late 2027, a tricky job since the asteroid spins fast and doesn't have smooth spots for landing.

Scientists are watching closely and brainstorming new ways to collect material.

Because Kamo'oalewa is made of loose rubble instead of solid rock, studying it could reveal secrets about how our solar system formed or even prove it's a chunk knocked off the Moon long ago.