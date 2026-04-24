China's Tianwen-3 aims to return 500g Mars soil by 2031

China selects 5 international experiments

Tianwen-3 isn't just a solo effort: China is letting international partners send experiments along for the ride, with five global projects chosen so far (though details are still under wraps).

Meanwhile, NASA and the European Space Agency are working on a joint Mars Sample Return program but are running into some delays.

If all goes well, China could be the first to bring Mars samples home—potentially changing how we explore space and what we know about the Red Planet.