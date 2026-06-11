Chinese AI models win business as US rivals are pricier

Price gap drives Chinese AI adoption

Chinese models like DeepSeek charge less than $1 per million output tokens, while US rivals can cost up to $25.

That big price gap has led to a surge in usage: in February 2026, Chinese AIs processed 4.12 trillion tokens compared to just 2.94 trillion from American models.

By May, they made up over 60% of developer activity, according to OpenRouter data.

Experts say cheaper models will handle routine stuff, while pricier US systems stick with complex jobs, a sign that balancing cost and capability matters more than ever.