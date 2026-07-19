Chinese companies launch cheaper open-weight AI models challenging OpenAI, Anthropic
Chinese companies are making waves in AI by rolling out cheaper, customizable "open-weight" models (think Moonshot AI's Kimi K3) that rival big names like OpenAI and Anthropic.
These models can be downloaded, tweaked, and run locally, giving businesses more control while saving money.
It's a move that's putting real pressure on pricey American options.
Tencent and Xiaomi top OpenRouter charts
Chinese developers like Tencent and Xiaomi are now topping usage charts on platforms such as OpenRouter because their models handle everyday tasks, like coding or summarizing documents, quickly and affordably.
Experts say these open-weight AIs could cover about 95% of what most companies need, pushing the industry toward flexible, wallet-friendly solutions instead of exclusive high-cost ones.
Even US giants are scrambling to catch up with their own open-weight releases.