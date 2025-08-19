Next Article
Chinese humanoid robot can mimic human pregnancy, grow fetus
Chinese researchers are developing a humanoid robot designed to mimic human pregnancy, aiming to grow a fetus inside an artificial womb filled with synthetic amniotic fluid.
Led by Dr. Zhang Qifeng at Kaiwa Technology, this futuristic tech could launch next year for about £10,000 (₹11.75 lakh).
Ethical concerns and legal questions
While some see the robot as a way to help with China's rising infertility rates—up from 11.9% in 2007 to 18% in 2020—others are raising tough ethical and legal questions.
There are concerns about whether technology can really replicate complex human biology, plus worries about its impact on gender roles and women's place in society.
The project has sparked fresh conversations about what family and reproduction might look like in the future.