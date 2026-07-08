Chinese MiniMax to launch 2.7 trillion-parameter largest open-weight system, H3
Technology
Chinese startup MiniMax is aiming to launch a massive 2.7 trillion-parameter AI model, set to be the largest open-weight system anywhere.
They're also rolling out H3, a new video-generating AI, later this month.
Both moves are part of their push to create smarter, more flexible AI that can handle complex tasks.
MiniMax uses mixture of experts
MiniMax's open-weight models let users customize and experiment without breaking the bank, a big plus compared to pricier US options.
The company uses clever tech called Mixture of Experts to keep things efficient by only activating parts of the model when needed.
With rivals like Z.ai and DeepSeek also in the race, China's AI scene is heating up fast, and MiniMax is hoping its innovative approach will help it stand out.