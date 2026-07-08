Chinese MiniMax to launch 2.7 trillion-parameter largest open-weight system, H3

MiniMax uses mixture of experts

MiniMax's open-weight models let users customize and experiment without breaking the bank, a big plus compared to pricier US options.

The company uses clever tech called Mixture of Experts to keep things efficient by only activating parts of the model when needed.

With rivals like Z.ai and DeepSeek also in the race, China's AI scene is heating up fast, and MiniMax is hoping its innovative approach will help it stand out.