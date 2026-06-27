Chinese researchers create 'disc-Gastruloids' to study early organ development

Disc-Gastruloids yield over 80% organ precursors

The new model has a more than 80% success rate at forming organ precursors like neural tubes, gut, lung progenitors, liver and pancreas progenitors, and even a tiny beating heart chamber.

Since strict rules limit how long real embryos can be grown in labs, corresponding author Yu Leqian says this opens up big possibilities for research on tissue repair and regenerative medicine.

Lab-grown organs aren't here yet. This is a major step forward.