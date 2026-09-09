Chinese scientists build robotic manta ray using bullfrog leg muscle

The team powered the robot wirelessly with tiny gallium arsenide (GaAs) photovoltaic modules that turn laser light into energy, so no cords are needed.

This manta ray can zip around at twice its body length per second, carry small loads, and turn on a dime.

The big idea? These robots could help monitor water environments or observe aquatic life without causing a fuss.

Next up: making the muscles last longer and adding better onboard power for more freedom in the water.