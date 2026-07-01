Chinese scientists build solar machine making seawater safe to drink
Technology
Chinese scientists have built a solar-powered machine that turns seawater into safe drinking water, using only sunlight and some smart nanotech materials.
Unlike older, energy-hungry methods, this system is affordable and meets World Health Organization safety standards.
The prototype ran for a year outdoors and even kept five square meters of farmland watered through an entire growing season.
Researchers: cost could undercut bottled water
Researchers estimate that, based on around two years of operation, the cost could drop below that of bottled water.
It's designed to work anywhere there's lots of sun but little access to electricity, making it a game-changer for communities facing water shortages.