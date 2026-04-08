Chinese scientists create hydrofluorocarbon electrolyte enabling EVs at minus 94°F
Technology
Scientists in China have come up with a new battery electrolyte that helps electric cars run way better in freezing weather, even as low as -94 Fahrenheit (-70 Celsius).
This hydrofluorocarbon-based formula more than doubles energy density at room temperature, meaning EVs could drive much farther on a single charge, even when it's super cold out.
New batteries outperform Tesla, high-temperature concern
The new batteries outperform those used by Tesla and keep strong power at extreme lows.
High-temperature stability still needs improvement.
If all goes well, this tech could benefit not just EVs but also drones and space gear, basically EVs, drones, robots, satellites, and spacecraft.