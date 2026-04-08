Chinese scientists create hydrofluorocarbon electrolyte enabling EVs at minus 94°F Technology Apr 08, 2026

Scientists in China have come up with a new battery electrolyte that helps electric cars run way better in freezing weather, even as low as -94 Fahrenheit (-70 Celsius).

This hydrofluorocarbon-based formula more than doubles energy density at room temperature, meaning EVs could drive much farther on a single charge, even when it's super cold out.