Wireless power transmission might become a reality on the Moon
What's the story
Chinese scientists are considering the possibility of realizing Nikola Tesla's vision of wireless electricity transmission, but on the Moon. The idea revolves around using laser beams to power lunar rovers exploring craters at the Moon's south pole. This innovative concept was proposed by researchers from the Harbin Institute of Technology in a peer-reviewed paper published in the Journal of Deep Space Exploration.
Strategic location
Laser beams could eliminate need for long cables
The Moon's south pole is a strategic location for this project. Crater rims here get nearly constant sunlight, while the permanently shadowed areas are thought to hold valuable "water ice."
Instead of using long cables or heavy batteries, future lunar rovers could be powered by laser beams from solar-powered stations on nearby sunlit peaks.
The idea is to create a network of these stations for efficient power transmission.
Implementation plan
Researchers are affiliated with China's aerospace development
The Harbin Institute of Technology team has proposed an optimized deployment strategy for this lunar laser power transmission network.
The researchers are affiliated with the National Key Laboratory of Laser Spatial Information and the National Key Laboratory of Aerospace Mechanism, both vital to China's aerospace development.
Their work could potentially revolutionize energy supply on the Moon and bring Tesla's dream closer to reality.