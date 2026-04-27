Chinese scientists unveil all-iron flow over-6,000-cycle battery with no capacity-loss
Technology
Chinese scientists just unveiled an all-iron flow battery that can handle over 6,000 charge cycles with no capacity loss, much cheaper than the usual lithium-ion batteries.
By using affordable iron and a water-based solution, they've tackled the big problems of cost and short battery life.
Synergistic design creates stable iron complex
Earlier iron batteries weren't stable for long, but this team used a smart "synergistic design" to create a new iron complex that keeps everything running smoothly.
This tech could make large-scale energy storage way more reliable and affordable.