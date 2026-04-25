Chinese startup DeepSeek unveils DeepSeek-V4 for Huawei Ascend chips
Technology
Chinese startup DeepSeek just dropped its latest AI model, DeepSeek-V4, and it is adapted to run on Huawei's Ascend chips.
This launch is a big move for China's push to build its own AI tech, and DeepSeek-V4 can handle complex tasks with minimal human help thanks to support for agent frameworks like Claude Code and OpenClaw.
DeepSeek-V4 comes in Pro and Flash
DeepSeek-V4 comes in two flavors: a high-powered Pro version and a more affordable Flash option.
DeepSeek-V4 was adapted for Huawei hardware and DeepSeek faces compute constraints under US export controls.
DeepSeek thinks that as more local resources like Huawei's Ascend supernodes are deployed at scale, the price of the Pro version could drop, making advanced AI more accessible in China.