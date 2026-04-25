Chinese startup DeepSeek unveils DeepSeek-V4 for Huawei Ascend chips Technology Apr 25, 2026

Chinese startup DeepSeek just dropped its latest AI model, DeepSeek-V4, and it is adapted to run on Huawei's Ascend chips.

This launch is a big move for China's push to build its own AI tech, and DeepSeek-V4 can handle complex tasks with minimal human help thanks to support for agent frameworks like Claude Code and OpenClaw.