'Cold War tactic': Chinese media slams Anthropic's AI slowdown proposal
What's the story
A Chinese state-run media outlet has criticized Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's recent essay advocating for a slowdown in artificial intelligence (AI) development, calling it a "Cold War playbook" tactic. The Global Times accused Amodei of trying to hinder China's AI progress through "technological barriers and regulatory monopolies." It also alleged that his real intention was to maintain the United States's dominance in advanced technology and exclude China from global AI governance.
Proposal details
Amodei's essay called for slowing down AI development
In his essay, Amodei proposed a framework to slow down the development of frontier AI model capabilities. He suggested this would give more time to manage increasing safety risks.
The proposal was supported by prominent figures such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
It also called for stricter chip export controls on China and action against alleged model distillation by Chinese AI labs.
Lawmaker reaction
US lawmakers urge rules after AI extinction warning
US lawmakers have urged new rules to govern AI systems after dire warnings from two Anthropic researchers.
This comes after the duo warned that rapidly advancing AI could lead to human extinction.
However, Donald Trump dismissed these concerns as exaggerated fears from "very negative forces."
He emphasized America's leadership in AI, saying, "We're leading China in AI. We're the most sophisticated country in the world."
Upcoming talks
China, US to discuss frontier AI safety risks mid-September
Both the United States and China are reportedly planning to discuss frontier AI safety risks in mid-September.
This issue might be brought up during a summit between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping on September 24.
The Global Times had earlier warned that excluding China from global AI innovation would increase costs and risks of losing control over AI development.