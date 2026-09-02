Chinese students create DiveGuard using sound waves to text underwater

DiveGuard bridges this gap by turning messages into acoustic signals, connecting divers with surface teams in real time.

The team, Hao Ting Lyu, Qing Ying Cao, Bai Xuan Ye, Yuanhao Zhang, and Jia An Pan, designed it to be affordable so more people can stay safe underwater.

Their project was recognized at the 2026 Conrad Challenge Innovation Summit as a finalist and even won a Power Pitch Award.