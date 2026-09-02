Chinese students create DiveGuard using sound waves to text underwater
Technology
Five students from China have created DiveGuard, a device that lets divers send text messages underwater using sound waves.
Since phones and Wi-Fi don't work below the surface, divers usually rely on hand signals or pricey gear, which isn't always helpful in emergencies or when visibility is low.
Chinese team wins Power Pitch award
DiveGuard bridges this gap by turning messages into acoustic signals, connecting divers with surface teams in real time.
The team, Hao Ting Lyu, Qing Ying Cao, Bai Xuan Ye, Yuanhao Zhang, and Jia An Pan, designed it to be affordable so more people can stay safe underwater.
Their project was recognized at the 2026 Conrad Challenge Innovation Summit as a finalist and even won a Power Pitch Award.