Chinese study links carbon monoxide exposure to lower Parkinson's risk
Technology
A massive study from China found that people exposed to carbon monoxide, a chemical in cigarette smoke, had a lower chance of developing Parkinson's disease.
The research looked at more than 500,000 participants and even saw this effect in nonsmokers.
Parkinson's disease is a tough disorder that affects movement and causes tremors.
Parkinson's low-dose carbon monoxide safety trial
Researchers say small amounts of carbon monoxide might help protect brain cells, though it's toxic in high doses.
A registered clinical trial is testing the safety of low-dose carbon monoxide in people with Parkinson's disease.
Still, experts warn that smoking is way more harmful than helpful, so don't take this as a reason to pick up cigarettes.