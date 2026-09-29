Chinese team sets Guinness World Record for underwater drone deployment
What's the story
A team from Northwestern Polytechnical University and Xian Tianhe Maritime Technologies in China, has set a Guinness World Record for the most autonomous underwater drones operating simultaneously. The record was achieved with a fleet of 116 TH-618s, small robots designed for underwater operations. The historic deployment took place on August 29 in a swimming pool measuring 50m long and 20m wide.
Navigation feat
Drones operated for 34 minutes over a distance of 500m
The record-setting trial saw the TH-618s perform autonomous underwater formation navigation without any human intervention.
The drones operated for 34 minutes over a distance of 500m, using real-time data to stick to their pre-decided route.
The feat was witnessed and verified by officials from Guinness World Records, who have since published the record on their website.
Technological advancement
Why the trial is special
The successful trial has been hailed as a milestone in the global field of underwater intelligent equipment.
It comes at a time when the world is witnessing a shift from manned vehicles to autonomous systems in combat scenarios.
Northwestern Polytechnical University said in a statement, "Enabling dozens or even hundreds of underwater vehicles to achieve fully autonomous, long-duration, and stable coordinated navigation in such an environment has always been a core challenge in the global field of underwater intelligent equipment."
Geopolitical implications
China's advancements in autonomous vehicle technologies
China's rapid progress in autonomous vehicle technologies, including drone swarms on land, air, and sea, comes amid tense geopolitical scenarios.
The country is focused on strengthening its capabilities in this domain.
Notably, Ukraine had claimed to have conducted the first underwater drone attack on a Russian submarine in Novorossiysk back in December.
This development further highlights the global shift toward autonomous systems for military operations.